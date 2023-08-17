The Saint: A tribute to dedication

WHEN it comes to dedicated hard working community organisations slaving away for our long term benefit you can't go past the efforts of the Barton Park Giant Tree Arboretum organisation involved in a labour of love on the eastern frontage of Lake Wallace.
The very nature of the thing means it's a long a long term project where future generations will enjoy the full benefit.
In fact the volunteers led by Bruce Ryan and Mark Watchhorn has been underway for years and the results are already impressive.
READ MORE:
There was some official recognition at the weekend when our Federal Member Andrew Gee turned up to have a look around and join in unveiling a plaque noting funding from the government under the Queen's Jubilee Tree Planting Program.
The arboretum will require future generations of equally like minded volunteers to complete what is along term work in progress.
Meantime the current team has worked wonders.
Make a visit next time there's an open day at the site. You'll be pleased that you did.
ONCE again another wintry blast is imminent and with it a maybe or maybe not prediction of snow for our neighbourhood.
No real snow so far this year and the forecasts are usually more optimistic than realistic. Against that background we're delighted to report the first Spring blossoms have appeared on street trees around the place this week.
Takes your mind off the ongoing freezing nights when the blossoms bring the promises of better times ahead.
Nice to see some worthwhile rain though.
ON a related note we saw someone suggesting a big screen (by Council) in QE Park for the soccer. Can't see anyone sitting out in a deep freeze when every nice warm club and pub around the place was in on the action. Seemed a good idea at the time though.
MUCH celebration in western Sydney this week with what would appear to be the final nail in the coffin of a drawn out bid for a waste to energy bid for Eastern creek. It has taken eight years and a community campaign before the proponent advised the Appeals Court it was giving up on what was seen as its toxic aspirations.
Don't tell Lithgow Council though.
They were miffed when a similar plan for Wang was rejected and may well be still sniffing the wind.
Thanks to all the readers that called to check in on The Saint. The Saint returns following his short hiatus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.