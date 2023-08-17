For the first time in almost 20 years, a Baden-Powell (BP) award has been presented in the girl guides Lithgow District.
The BP is the highest achievement a guide can be awarded, and it can take more than a year to be completed.
June-Maree Mitchell is the first guide to have completed her BP since 2004, when it was last achieved by Lauren Vought.
June-Maree said it was a strange feeling knowing that she is the first person in such a long period of time to be awarded her BP.
"The unit has grown so much since I've been coming and being the first one in so long to get the BP, it's strange," June-Maree said.
"I wonder what it was like back then. No one here was there. when that was achieved."
Victoria and Mia were awarded their junior BP's, which is the first achievement in the guide program.
Both girls have only been part of the girl guides for a year, and have already shown dedication.
Victoria said the achievement is extra special knowing it has been completed in a short amount of time.
"I'm happy because we've also only been here for a year. I'm seeing up on the achievement boards that it's taken some people four years," Victoria said.
"Just achieving it in one feels like the success."
Mia said that it felt good to add her junior BP to the list of accomplishments she has achieved with the Girl Guides.
"I've had heaps of awards. I've got this certificate (Junior BP), presents and two other certificates," Mia said.
"I'm also patrol leader of blue, red. My favourite part of being patrol leader is holding the flag."
Lithgow District Girl Guides Manager Jacqueline Mitchell said she is amazed by how much the girls have achieved with the guides.
"I'm blown away, especially with the fact that June-Maree received her BP award. It's been 19 years since that's been out within our district.
Both June-Maree and Victoria have their sights on the Queen's guide award, which hasn't been awarded in the district since 1990.
June-Maree said achieving the first BP in 20 years has motivated her to be the first to achieve the Queen's guide in over 30 years.
"I've done my BP now and definitely planning on doing my queens guide. It's always going to be something I've been interested in," June-Maree said.
Victoria is also hoping to be the first to achieve the Queen's guide award, and is already on her way.
"I'm going try and beat her (June-Maree) to it because I'm close," Victoria said.
"I'm 14 already. So I can already start doing the second half, that helps me out a little bit."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
