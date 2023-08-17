Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Author Barbara Leipani challenges the way we think about the future in latest book

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:51am, first published August 17 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Leipani. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Barbara Leipani. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The key to resolving present and future issues like climate change may be to look back in the past, according to author Barbara Leipani.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.