The key to resolving present and future issues like climate change may be to look back in the past, according to author Barbara Leipani.
Ms Leipani is about to launch her third book 'The Regenesis Journey', which challenges western thinking and entertaining the idea that a sustainable future lies in ancient principles.
Ms Leipani was born in Lithgow, and the region was part of the inspiration for her book. The other was the earth itself.
" What I tried to do in this book was to say, particularly a place like with Lithgow, which I feel really personal about, how does a community like this reimagining itself in a post coal Future? it's the end of the era of that as the basis of the economy," Ms Leipani said.
"So what's the future look like? What are we? What's our story? Because I'm big about the fact we need a story that's not just about doom and gloom. What's the new story that can inspire our life?"
Ms Leipani wanted to keep the concept as simple as possible, so she thought of the principles of caring for Country, multiculturalism and transitioning to a circular wellbeing economy.
"Under caring for country, you could build a link between indigenous knowledge systems or the way they care for country and modern ecological sites, and which is all that part of the regenerative agriculture movement," Ms Leipani said.
"The second principle was to honor multiculturalism as the basis of our national identity. How do you celebrate multiculturalism across different dimensions, whether it's ethnic identity, gender identity, religious faith identity, so you can bring all of that together under the theme of multiculturalism to give it depth and strength."
"The third core idea, I thought is how do we transition our economy to a circular well being economy? So we design waste out of our industrial production system through innovative technologies and new practices. And we examine the purpose of that economy is to deliver wellbeing to our communities."
Ms Leipani said she wants her book to provoke a different way of thinking about how life may look in the future.
"As we look into climate change, cost of living crisis, geostrategic conflict emerging on the horizon, and the rise of artificial and generative artificial intelligence," Ms Leipani said.
"I want to completely challenge the way we think about our future."
When she was in her 30s, Ms Leipani discovered the concept of Tibetan Buddhism, which she credits for her way of thinking about life on earth.
Ms Leipani now resides in Katoomba and is President of the Greater Blue Mountains Creative Arts Network, but she remains concerned about Lithgow's transition into the future.
"Many years ago Wollongong and Newcastle went through this same problem of having to reinvent themselves when the steel industry collapsed," Ms Leipani said.
"I understand the trauma that communities go through, when they have to completely reinvent themselves."
According to Ms Leipani, Lithgow has an advantage to prosper from ecotourism in the future.
"Lithgow is in a spectacularly beautiful part of the world," Ms Leipani said.
"It's part of the Blue Mountains World Heritage area here. It's not just the city of Blue Mountains."
"Lithgow can re-emerge, just like a phoenix as this beautiful eco cultural area."
Ms Leipani will be launching 'The Regenesis Journey' at the Lithgow Library on Wednesday, August 30 at 4pm. This event is free, but bookings are preferred by emailing RSVPs to virginian.francken@gmail.com.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
