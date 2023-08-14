How can you speed up your internet?

If you're having trouble with your current connection there are some things you can do to ensure its functioning at its maximum. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Having good internet speeds isn't just a luxury anymore, it's a necessity. Most things nowadays require higher speeds and we need even more reliable connections from broadband to fibre internet which becomes especially vital if we're working online or connecting with others.



So if you're having trouble with your current connection there are some things you can do to ensure its functioning at its maximum before giving up entirely. This article will go through some ways to ensure your internet is optimised.

Check the speed of your current connection

Before going any further it's smart to check the speed of your current internet connection, speed tests are available online and help gauge your download and upload speeds so you can get a better idea of the issue.



Average speeds can be anywhere from 25 Mbps to 100 Mbps download speed but it really depends on your internet provider so check the speed of the plan to see if it's close to that range promised. Testing only takes a few minutes so be sure to get it done and if your speeds are much lower than anticipated we can look at options to help improve the speed of your connection.

Find ways to optimise your Wi-Fi network or router

Despite the failure of Australia's NBN, optimising your Wi-Fi network and router settings can significantly boost internet performance, and there are many things we can do to improve the speed that many might not know about. Let's take a look at some methods you can try today.

Select a different frequency band

If you're having trouble with slow internet then it could have something to do with your frequency band. While most are limited to 2.4 GHz, new routers may have the 5 GHz option which is much faster but generally doesn't have as much range available. Just be aware that 2.4 GHz is the more popular range meaning that other nearby devices using the same frequency might interfere with this band, making it function much more slowly.

Move your router to a better location

Having the router in a better location is another way you can improve the connection. It's not only about getting it closer to your devices but thick walls and other electrical devices might interfere with its connection. You should try a few locations, see what works best and after testing again you might see some improvements.

Close background applications

If you're still experiencing problems another reason could be the presence of background applications that are taking up your bandwidth. It could be anything from automatic software updates or file-sharing programs. We recommend you go through your background applications to double-check and close anything that you're not actively using.

Avoid using multiple devices simultaneously

Another culprit can be multiple devices connected to networks. In this day and age, we all have multiple devices and if you have too many then it can all add up creating some sluggish activity in your network. This is because even background functions could be running without you noticing on these devices. So go through your device lists and disconnect anything that you haven't used in a while and see if it makes a difference.

Consider using wired connections if speed is a priority

Most people have almost all their devices connected to wireless networks and while gone are the days of ethernet connections, cables can provide more reliable and faster connections.



If you are in desperate need of reliability whether it be an important meeting or task don't hesitate to try out wired connections. They will provide that stability just when you need it and while it might be a little inconvenient but for short-term tasks, it will do the trick.

Try upgrading your internet plan

Sometimes your current internet plan just doesn't cut it, if you've tried all the suggestions to optimise but your internet is still slow then it might be time to upgrade. Luckily almost all providers have a variety of internet plans available at different speeds but you might have to pay extra for this advantage.



We recommend that you contact your internet provider and enquire about what plans are available for your specific location, then decide if your budget allows for this increase and then sign up. If you are staying with your current provider then it shouldn't be so much hassle and you'll likely be keeping your current router to enjoy those faster speeds.

Conclusion

As we've specified in this post there are many things you can do to ensure your internet speed is up to scratch and simple tweaks can lead to significant improvements. Everything from relocation, closing applications and limiting the number of devices connected can enhance speed.

