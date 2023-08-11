Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow City Council awaiting approval from Resilence NSW to fix roads

By Newsroom
Updated August 11 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
Range Road between Portland and Wallerawang is one of the roads awaiting approval for repairs. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Lithgow City Council is awaiting the approval of $19 million in funding to fix local rural roads, following the major damage caused by natural disasters in 2022.

