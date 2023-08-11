Lithgow City Council is awaiting the approval of $19 million in funding to fix local rural roads, following the major damage caused by natural disasters in 2022.
According to a statement from the Council, Resilence NSW are in the process of assessing the claim (as of June 30), and any roadworks conducted prior to approval will not be eligible to claim reimbursement.
"The Council understands that many in our community are still impacted by roads which were significantly damaged and continue to deteriorate," The statement said.
"We understand that for many this is inconvenient, and that motorist safety is of concern. Like the community, the Council is frustrated with the process and length of time it is taking for these approvals."
The roads the Council are waiting on approval to commence works are:
According to the statement, The current framework for natural disaster recovery has proven to be "out of step with the changing climatic conditions and needs of rural communities."
