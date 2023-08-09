Local Mothers have gathered to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and highlight the need for normalising the practice within workspaces.
Breastfeeding Counsellor Sheryl Hampson said the 2023 theme of 'Enabling breastfeeding' addressed the need to make a difference for working parents.
"During this week we showcased the impact of paid leave, workplace support and emerging parenting norms on breastfeeding," Ms Hampson said.
READ MORE:
"We aim to engage governments, policymakers, workplaces, communities and parents to play their critical roles in empowering families and sustaining breastfeeding-friendly environments in the post-pandemic work life.
According to Ms Hampson, the health impacts of stopping breastfeeding early are a factor in women continuing to provide breast milk when they return to work.
"Babies who aren't breastfed have an increased risk of gastrointestinal, respiratory and ear infections. They are more likely to need to go to hospital for these infections," Ms Hampson said.
"Breast Milk contains many anti-infective factors that help protect against infections and build your baby's immune system. Continuing to breastfeed may protect babies against illness if they need to be in childcare with other children."
The Lithgow Group of Australian Breastfeeding Association (ABA) held a Mum and Bub Photoshoot on Sunday, August 7 to mark the occasion.
Photographer, Andrea Rosser took a series of photos with Mothers from around the region.
"We are very fortunate that Andrea Rosser once again gave her time to take these amazing photos," Ms Hampson said.
Ms Hampson is the leader of the local ABA group, which is open to all Mothers of the region regardless of whether or not they breastfeed.
"We support mums, regardless of their feeding choice," Ms Hampson told the Lithgow Mercury in 2022.
If anyone would like further information about the group, You can contact Ms Hampson on 0437 151 127.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.