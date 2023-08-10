It was a day of very mixed results when the Workies Wolves played against Bathurst Panthers on home turf last week.
Women's league tag and the under 18's emerged victorious, while reserve and first grades were, unfortunately, heavily defeated.
Women's league defeated the Panthers 20-4, while under 18's finished with a glorious 50-0 win.
The reserve grade saw Panthers take the victory with a score of 42-6, a similar outcome in first grade with Workies defeated 46-12.
Club President, Eric Mahony said the injuries of players in the higher grades contributed to the outcomes of those games.
"We've had a run of injuries, which depleted the playing squad," Mahony said.
"Credit to Bathurst, they were hard on the game and they will finish the season in fourth and then go into the semis."
First and reserve grades will be playing their final matches of the season against Orange Cyms on Saturday, August 12.
"The seniors side in reserve grade finished the year with a number of key players out, but they'll still be looking to finish the season on a strong note," Mahony said.
The Women's league tag and under 18's will be progressing to the semi-finals, with the women playing Blayney next round. Under 18's have a bye this week.
"We're wishing our teams well in the semis," Mahony said.
