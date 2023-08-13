Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole has expressed his concerns about the possible impact to Lithgow's mines as a result of potential changes to coal royalties in NSW.
Earlier this year, the previous NSW government placed a cap on coal royalties to make the cost of electricity affordable for households in the state.
According to Mr Toole, the cap is set to finish on July 1, 2024 and the Labor government hasn't guaranteed it will remain at the same price after that date.
The problem is if the Labor government puts up the royalty caps, then it's actually going to put mines like Centennial at risk," Mr Toole said.
Mr Toole said he is calling for a guarantee that no mines will be closed or jobs lost if the changes come into effect, as similar actions in Queensland have had dire consequences on affected communities.
"We've already seen Queensland's greedy grab for coal mining. In that state, it killed investment. It was an attack on jobs. And it actually forced mines to close," Mr Toole said.
"The New South Wales Government must give a commitment that this will not be repeated here at all in the Lithgow area."
According to Mr Toole, the decision could have a devastating impact on local residents who are employed in the mines, as the cost of living is already putting a strain on the community.
"Everybody is feeling the pinch right now. Whether it's increases in rates or energy price rises or the cost of the cost of groceries have increased. It's tough out there," Mr Toole said.
"We don't need to see large lines of people at the unemployment queue to receive support, this is critical in our communities."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
