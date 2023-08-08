Economic policy and its impact on Australian businesses

The ripple effect of high inflation led to a weakening of the Australian dollar, the housing crisis, and difficulty in living standards for low-income earners. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's been a tough battle for Australian businesses, with inflation and interest rates rising to new heights. To mitigate the challenges this poses for the Australian business community, the government has taken drastic steps to ensure the economy doesn't sink into further economic crisis.

Interventions from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to develop strong economic policies directly impacting the nation's businesses have been critical in influencing growth, investment, and overall financial stability.

Inflation in Australia

High inflation rates devalue a nation's currency, causing many professional traders to view the Australian Dollar as having a lower value. Philip Lowe - RBA's governor - aims to bring down inflation to a point where it is stable. For Australia, the target is 2-3 per cent.

In his keynote address at the Financial Review Business Summit 2023, Philip Lowe gave an overview of the country's economic state, the progress and interventions so far, and the economic projections for Australia. In the speech, the governor emphasised how high inflation is Australia's most critical economic challenge. The impact of high inflation is seen as many businesses have slowed operations while others have had to pause activity due to the high price of goods.

Philip Lowe mentioned that high inflation was a destructive force with damaging consequences. And nothing could be further from the truth.

Aftermath of the pandemic and Ukraine war crisis

Globally, the 2020 pandemic, coupled with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, has interfered significantly with business in the economies of several nations, Australia inclusive.

Although the aftermaths of these events are not all negative, their impact on international trade is crippling. For one, the supply side of the global economy is underperforming, causing prices of goods and services to escalate.

According to Philip Lowe's speech, the best way forward for the Australian government was to adjust monetary and fiscal policies to battle the rising inflation. Data from the RBA showed that the 70s and 80s were Australia's most inflationary periods.

The ripple effect of the high inflation led to a weakening of the Australian dollar, the housing crisis, and difficulty in living standards for low-income earners.

The bottom line is inflation - especially high inflation - does not work well for the economy. In response to the inflation rate being at a three-decade high, the RBA board agreed to adjust the monetary policy to increase the interest rate by a further 25 basis points to 3.60 per cent.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a major effect on the economy including how people work. Picture Shutterstock

Economic policies and their impact on Australian businesses

The policies the RBA makes on interest rates affect the cost of borrowing for businesses, the tax laws set in place can help or hinder business, and the financial subsidies or assistance they give can go a long way to supporting Australia's small businesses.

The latest data shows the economic policies in place in Australia and how it affects businesses. Here's an overview:

Interest Rates

Generally, low-interest rates favour businesses and allow them to borrow money, which can help to boost investment and growth.

However, due to recent changes in the global economy by the ongoing Ukraine war crisis and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the RBA was left with no other option but to increase interest rates to crash the high inflation rate.

While this may not be favourable for business owners directly, it seeks to resolve the inflation problem, ultimately making businesses operate better.

Taxes

Following the 2020 pandemic, the Australian government responded by implementing tax cuts which reduced tax rates for businesses and individuals. This was quickly followed by an increase in the compulsory superannuation contribution rate from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent in 2021.

The increase was made to ensure that Australians had enough saved up as retirement savings. These favourable tax policies can help Australian businesses to be more profitable and encourage business activity.

However, tax laws in Australia have not been all favourable for businesses. In 2021, the government raised the Goods and Services Tax from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent. While this development will generate more revenue for the government, it also takes away more from business revenue.

Regulations

In a bid to promote an enabling environment for business in Australia, the government has introduced several new regulations.

The Competition And Consumer Act (CCA) was recently introduced to protect consumers and businesses from unfair trading practices. Business owners must be more transparent about pricing and terms and conditions to avoid deceptive conduct.

This regulation requires businesses to invest in systems and processes that meet the regulation, leading to increased compliance costs.

Although regulations that protect consumers may make it seem more difficult for businesses to operate, the Australian government aims to help business owners build trust and confidence in their businesses.

Employment

In Philip Lowe's speech at the Financial Summit earlier this year, he stated that Australia's labour market is at a 50-year high as unemployment rates drop. He mentioned that Australians have long battled unemployment or the need to get more work hours.

The post-pandemic improvement in employment is a welcomed development set to move the country forward on many sides. It's important to mention that Australia funded many temporary measures to support businesses during the pandemic, such as the JobKeeper scheme.

The scheme revolved around subsidising $1500 per fortnight to eligible employees who were stood down or had their hours reduced. Although the project ran for 18 months, ending March 28, 2021, it was a significant economic intervention that saved over a million jobs in Australia.

Conclusion

Economic policy decisions significantly impact Australian businesses, influencing their growth, profitability, and overall sustainability.