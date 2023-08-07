Students from Lithgow's Notre Dame University campus promoted the importance of health for Farmers at the NSW Farmers National Conference.
The Rural Clinical School in collaboration with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program (RAMHP) attended the conference at Rosehill Gardens on July 18 and 19.
Premier Chris Minns was also in attendance of the conference, which provided engagement opportunities for members of rural communities.
Second year students provided attendees with health checks, including blood pressure and blood sugar tests.
There was a focus on mental health, with a mental health questionnaire available for the attendees to answer.
Sonia Cox of RAMHP said the provision of health checks at the conference highlighted the need for Farmers to tend to their health needs, which can be often overlooked.
"Engaging our rural community with mental and physical health services in a setting that is familiar and safe provides a wonderful opportunity to get our rural people to think about their health and wellbeing," Ms Cox said.
"Rural people tend to put their stock and farms before their own needs and this initiative is a great way to encourage them to prioritise themselves and understand that it's not selfish, it's self-first, because we cannot look after anything or anyone else if we fall down."
Associate Professor and Head of Lithgow Clinical School, John Dearin said the conference provided students the opportunity to work towards the promotion of rural health needs.
"It was a great opportunity to engage with the rural farming community and to form networks across the State," said Dr Dearin.
