Nanna's Touch has become the latest community group to supply a warm meal and social connection to the region, with the launch of its soup kitchen on Wednesday, August 2.
Anybody is welcome to attend of a Wednesday night from 5:30pm with a gold coin donation ensuring good company, soup, a main and dessert.
Secretary and Public Officer, Leanne Walding said the organisation; along with Energy Australia arranged the soup kitchen after a series of consultations with the community about a range of needs.
"We did a community consultation at the beginning of the year when we became incorporated, and there was a range of things that popped up and the soup kitchen was one," Ms Walding said.
"Post COVID, there was still people sitting at home and isolated."
Founder of Nanna's Touch, Sue Murdoch said the soup kitchen will also provide an opportunity for those struggling in the community to have access to a healthy meal.
"The fact that financial situations a lot of people are finding themselves in, they leave the food until last," Ms Murdoch said.
"So a lot of them aren't eating healthy, proper food. So we wanted to be able to offer that."
Ms Murdoch said she wants to ensure the soup kitchen is accessible to anybody in the community, even those who lack transport.
"The main thing we want everyone to know is that anyone's welcome, there's no booking or anything like that they can just pop in," Ms Murdoch said.
"We want anyone that can't get to us to reach out so that we can do drop ins."
According to Ms Walding the trial run of the soup kitchen was a success, with the program being opened to the whole community next Wednesday.
"The trial run was amazing. We think it went well and the food was really good," Ms Walding said.
Ms Murdoch and Ms Walding said there will be hampers and emergency relief food vouchers for those who are in hardship.
According to Ms Murdoch, the soup kitchen is part of a range of social programs and support that Nanna's Touch offer the community.
"All our programs are a social inclusion, so that we can then source any supports and services that people may need when we connect with them," Ms Murdoch said.
Ms Walding and Ms Murdoch expressed their gratitude for support received for the initiative.
We'd like to thank energy Australia, We wouldn't have been able to do it without the sponsorship." Ms Walding said. "We also want to thank the Seventh Day Adventist Church for having access to the old school," Ms Murdoch said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
