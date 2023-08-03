Lithgow Mercury
Nanna's Touch launches its soup kitchen to the Lithgow community

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 3:55pm
Sue Murdoch and Leanne Walding serve up a delicious meal at the Nanna's Touch soup kitchen. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Sue Murdoch and Leanne Walding serve up a delicious meal at the Nanna's Touch soup kitchen. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Nanna's Touch has become the latest community group to supply a warm meal and social connection to the region, with the launch of its soup kitchen on Wednesday, August 2.

Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

