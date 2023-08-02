The Zig Zag railway continues to be a drawcard for the region, with tickets sold out months in advance.
The railway reopened to the public on May 29, following a decade-long hiatus due to a range of factors; including bushfire damage in two separate fires.
CEO of Zig Zag Railway Daniel Zolfel said the reception from visitors has been successful since reopening.
"It has been so special. It's been successful for the railway and it's patrons, we've been selling out every single trip we've run, " Mr Zolfel said.
Mr Zolfel said the team have worked hard to maintain the nostalgic element of the attraction, while delivering modern standards. "The feedback we've been getting is that it's a very professional and safe outfit, which is incredible," Mr Zolfel said.
"We have managed to hold onto that nostalgia that always was Zig Zag, while implementing modern day improvements."
Mr Zolfel said he enjoys riding in the carriages and talking to the visitors when he isn't on the roster.
"I like experiencing how much fun they are having and the joy the trip is bringing them," Mr Zolfel said.
"I enjoy hearing all the kids shriek when they enter the tunnel and the carriages go dark before the lights kick in."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
