Goldilocks guide: Finding the "just right" balance between dry & oily hair

There are ways to find the perfect balance between dry and oily hair. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Maintaining nice hair that isn't dry or greasy seems to be a neverending dilemma. Your hair always seems to be either too dry or too greasy, and often it's both at the same time.



These problems go hand in hand because many hair products dry out your scalp and your hair then overproduces oil to try and make up for the dryness. Fixing one problem will often solve the other. But it can be hard to know where to start.

There is no panic like having somewhere to go and looking like you either slept in an air fryer or in a vat of olive oil. Don't worry. There are ways to find the perfect balance between dry and oily hair that doesn't involve selling your soul to the devil.

Choose your products wisely

Next time you're buying shampoo or conditioner, pay attention to the ingredients. Try to use a sulphate-free shampoo. Sulphates are heavy detergents that can dry out your scalp, stripping it of necessary oils. Your hair may start to overproduce oils to make up for the dryness, giving you that dreaded dry but oily hair.

Additionally, make sure that your products have a pH of 5.5 or less.

Use good quality products, but not too many

Investing in good quality products can change your hair, but using too many products can be counterproductive. A good quality shampoo, such as Redken shampoo, and conditioner plus a few optional products like scalp exfoliators and dry shampoos are great essentials. There is no shortage of products that claim to help your hair, but some can be a hindrance, especially if used in excess.

The phrase "less is more" can apply to many hair products, including conditioners. Conditioners can weigh down your hair, so don't condition it too heavily, and make sure your hair is rinsed properly after each wash. Don't condition too close to your roots either- start halfway down.

Your products don't need to be specifically for hair. Apple cider vinegar can restore pH balance and remove buildup without stripping it too harshly. It's gentle enough to use on coloured hair and will give you that gorgeous shine. Just balance the acidity by mixing it with plenty of water.

Products can apply to the tools you use on your hair too. If you can, stop using heated tools like blow dryers and straighteners on your hair daily. Go natural or use heatless methods.

Use warm water

While a boiling hot shower is relaxing, it's better to wash your hair in warm water. Hot water can dry out your scalp. Lukewarm or even cold showers can also benefit your hair if you can handle a cold shower!

Space out your hair washes to train your hair

Your hair is greasy, so you wash it, and the over-washing produces more oil, and you repeat and repeat until you're stuck in a cycle of frustration and grease. Sound familiar?

Washing your hair less can sound counterproductive, but it's true- in addition to stripping your hair of its natural sebum, washing too frequently can train your hair to need to be washed more frequently, meaning it will get greasy soon after washing. Washing your hair is often the solution for dry or greasy hair, but it may be the culprit for your hair being greasy in the first place.

You can actually train your hair to be less greasy. If you find yourself washing your hair too often, push wash day back as much as you can, using dry shampoo sparingly to keep everything at bay. If you work out a lot, try a sweatband to keep sweat from spreading.

Your hair type will determine how long you can go between washes, but sticking it out with greasy hairstyles and touching your hair as little as possible to extend the time between washes can pay off in the long run.

Clean your hair tools

We often hear the quote "A man is only as good as his tools". If your brushes, combs, styling tools, hair accessories and other things that come into contact with your hair are greasy or grimy, they are going to drag all that grime and grease through your hair. Pull all that old hair out of your hairbrush and give it a good wash regularly so it is free from residue, buildup and general dirt.

If you can't wash every hat and helmet, try to plan your hair washes after using them. Especially if you wear a hired helmet or someone else's hat!

Get trims often

This isn't affordable for everyone, but regular trims can make a big difference in the overall appearance of your hair. Trimming off those dry ends is important, even if you're trying to grow your hair out. The ends of your hair have been on your head the longest of any of your hair. The sebum produced by your scalp acts as a natural conditioner for your roots but it generally doesn't reach your ends.

Nurture your scalp

Your scalp is a part of your skin that often goes without love and care. Try exfoliating your scalp or using a scalp mask, and treat it gently as you would the skin on your face. Use trustworthy products and clean tools. Try not to irritate or overstimulate it.

