The Vale Ladies have made a significant donation on behalf of the community to Lithgow Hospital for its palliative care unit.
The group presented a cheque of $25,000 to hospital staff as a result of fundraising, including its auction night that was held on July 15.
President of the Vale Ladies, Janice Hawkin said the cause is a close one for her and the group have been fundraising for a year.
"I lost my husband in May last year, and the room he was in was just so small that the whole family couldn't fit in," Ms Hawkin said.
"So we decided then to raise money for them [Palliative care at Lithgow Hospital]"
Ms Hawkin said it feels marvellous to have been able to contribute such an amount to the unit.
"I didn't think we could make all that money. We made $11,000 at the auction and we only had 50 items," Ms Hawkin said.
"The rest of it has been donations and bingos."
The hospital secured government funding for two specialised Palliative Care rooms.
One room is currently under construction, and the former paediatric room is being refurbished to serve as a second space.
Acting Director of Nursing, Danell Thompson said the rooms will assist the hospital in providing quality end of life care for those that need it.
"This will help to look after our people in the community, and have their family and friends around them in a softened space," Ms Thompson said.
"It will allow them to get outside and have sunlight and have people stay for lengths of time, especially for people in our community with younger families. There's been a lot of thought put into those as well."
Acting General Manager of Lithgow Hospital, Jamie Peterson said the unit will enrich the high quality of care the staff already provide the community, and the donation will further assist that enhancement.
"I know how passionate the staff are about delivering excellent care to the community, and we're now providing an environment in which they will be able to do that even better," Ms Peterson said.
"We are very grateful for the donation."
