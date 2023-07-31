The Albanese government has already committed to overhauling Australia's not fit-for-purpose and outdated environmental laws, but the plans - due later this year - for the contentious Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act are already known not to include a "climate trigger", or emissions threshold, for new development approvals. As scientists are poised to confirm July will be the world's hottest month on record, Senator Pocock said "we have to take" the very small window to avert the worst of warming and "we're currently not". For him, this would be a threshold question for ministers on care for young people, a question which would have a similar effect to a climate trigger.