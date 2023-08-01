Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Jamie Giokaris reflects on 30 years in Lithgow real estate with LJ Hooker

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Giokaris has sold over 3000 homes in the Lithgow region since 1993. Left picture by Reidun Berntsen. Right picture supplied.
Jamie Giokaris has sold over 3000 homes in the Lithgow region since 1993. Left picture by Reidun Berntsen. Right picture supplied.

Jamie Giokaris is a familiar face to locals, especially those who have bought, sold or leased homes in the region over the last 30 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.