Our Future

Greenspot's big plans for its land in Wallerawang

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 9:22am
CEO of Greensport, Brett Hawkins addressing the public forum at Lithgow City Council's July ordinary meeting. Picture from Lithgow City Council Youtube.
Greenspot are a step closer to realising their plans for Wallerawang, after the Council voted to note the assessment of their scoping proposal at their monthly meeting on Monday, July 24.

