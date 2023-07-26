Greenspot are a step closer to realising their plans for Wallerawang, after the Council voted to note the assessment of their scoping proposal at their monthly meeting on Monday, July 24.
The scoping proposal outlined plans to optimise use of Greenspot's lands for mutiple purposes, including industrial, residential and tourism.
The plans include residential blocks, a waterpark/adventure playground, restaurants, cafes, accommodation and a cultural centre.
READ MORE:
According to Greenspot CEO, Brett Hawkins, the business presented their strategic roadmap to council in the department of regional New South Wales in 2022.
"The roadmap is a foundational strategic document, which sets out the proposed vision, principles and outcomes for the Wallerawang site. It illustrates a pathway and a number of targeted work streams aimed to unlock the site's full potential," Mr Hawksins said.
"The vision of the roadmap is that the will arrow in power station is a strategic site to catalyse Lithgow's transition to resilient, prosperous and inclusive future."
Mr Hawkins said Greenspot believe their plan has the ability to attract future industries that will provide high levels of employment opportunities
According to Mr Hawkins, Greenspot anticipate lodging the planning proposal in December 2023.
"We're looking forward to commencing detailed community engagement coming and advancement of the lodgement of the planning proposal," Mr Hawkins said.
Lithgow Mercury have contacted Greenspot for further comment.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.