The Saint: Prospects and pigeon poo

CAN'T help wondering what the future holds for the now vacant Lithgow ANZ Bank chambers, dumped by the multi billion dollar corporation after well over 100 years of banking on that site.
The excuse, as usual in such times, is staff shortages - the same as offered by the NAB in Lithgow when it slashed its face to face service to just three hours a day.
Westfund snapped up two CBD banks when they were vacated but we don't know why they'd want a third.
Vacant premises have an unfortunate habit of quickly looking neglected and it would be unfortunate if that happened with the old ANZ, one of Lithgow's most important 19th century heritage buildings.
Across the road from the ANZ the former Grand Central is now emergency accommodation and although mostly in fine fettle doesn't do much for the streetscape with a large under awning panel on the Eskbank Street frontage missing for several months.
Still in the CBD issues and the pigeon poo problem is getting out of hand at several Main Street locations.
As the business operators don't seem too inclined to throw some cleanser around it's up to Council to introduce a regular program of cleansing or eradicate the pigeons (or both).
LIFE'S embarrassing moments. The scene: A very upmarket Mercedes SUV at a precarious angle across the intersection in Read Avenue on Friday night while two women struggled to stretch the lead from the charging station in the Workies car park without obvious success. Dunno how that finished but the electric Merc was still stranded hours later.
Viewers of the legendary Tour de France cycle marathon may have seen and heard of Mark Renshaw popping up in the TV coverage. The well respected international is a Bathurst resident but also the proprietor of Renshaw's Cycles in Lithgow.
A couple of weeks back our Flashback featured a group of boys clambering on a very battered car at Lithgow High School. Turns out the occasion was a school market day in the past where for a fee you could express your inner vandals and take a sledgehammer swing at the retired relic. You were charged extra if you broke a window. We're assured it's no longer part of the school curriculum.
WITH the wide concern about a hydro power plan for Lake Lyell we're wondering what Sydney Water thinks about this. SW owns the actual water and usually makes life difficult for anyone wanting to even clean up around the catchment.
