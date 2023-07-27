Orange Hawks Under 18s have flexed their muscles after a 60-point thumping of Bathurst Panthers on Sunday, July 23.
Hawks were unstoppable in their 66-6 win at Carrington Park which hosted a magic round with three matches on the day.
The task was always going to be tough for the Panthers in the first-plays-sixth clash against the only unbeaten side left in the competition.
The Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership Group 10 ladder also received a shake up after Mudgee Dragons knocked over St Pat's and pushed the Saints outside of the top four in the process.
Pat's had hoped the magic round at Carrington Park would be a chance for their side to regather themselves after some tough outings but the Dragons were always a cut above in a 20-8 win.
The match of the day was the last game on the schedule, the Orange CYMS and Lithgow Workies clash.
The game between the two finals-bound teams delivered on its promise as CYMS narrowly prevailed 16-14 on neutral turf.
Workies President Eric Mahony said it was a quality game with high stakes as teams competed for second place on the ladder.
"Our boys played to the high standard that the under 18's group 10 have been performing this year," Mahony said.
"It was a tightly contested game, and CYMS were the better team on the day."
CYMS' success brings them within one point of Workies in the race for second spot on the Group 10 ladder.
This weekend will be a split round for the Workies Wolves, with first grade on the road to Bathurst to play St Pat's at Bathurst.
Reserve grade, Under 18's and League tag will be playing the Magpies in Cowra on Sunday.
"The club will be looking for a Strong finish for the season In the under 18's and women's league tag they will be looking to consolidate their positions in the table for the end of season semifinals," Mahony said.
Pat's have the bye this coming round and will jump back above the Dragons if Mudgee fail to get the upset win over Hawks at Glen Willow Stadium.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
