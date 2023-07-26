Lithgow City Council has issued an amber alert for Blue Green Algae at Lake Lyell. The alert was put in place after the latest results indicated that Blue Green Algae levels have risen at the lake.
An amber alert indicates that the water is still suitable for recreational use, but may have a green tinge and musty odour.
According to a statement from the Council, The water may be unsuitable for stock watering.
Advice from the Council is for Water users to use caution and avoid water where signs of blue-green algae are present.
According to the Council, Fortnightly sampling of the Lake will continue, and an updated alert status will be reported if the situation improves.
More information on algae alerts is available from the algal information line maintained by the NSW Office of Water, at 1800 999 457 or the Water NSW web page at www.waternsw.com.au.
