The chamber of Lithgow City Council was crowded with residents as Energy Australia sought to modify their Development Application for geotechnical investigations into the feasibility of a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell.
If it is determined that the site is feasible, an upper reservoir could be built on Mount Walker and a lower one for Lake Lyell.
The council approved the original Development Application (DA) in July 2022, with an unsuccessful motion to rescind the DA brought forward by opposing Councillors in August 2022.
READ MORE:
The modification request was to allow the drilling of a further 13 boreholes over a three to six month period, which was ultimately passed by the council.
The motion was subject to heated debate, with an extraordinary number of residents speaking against the motion during public forum.
Owner of Seclusions Blue Mountains, Malynda Impie expressed her concerns of the impact a pumped hydro facility would have on her business.
"For those of you who don't know seclusions have been operating within your community for over 22 years, offering cabin stays and a base where those can explore the seven valleys and for the past 13 years has been operating as a wedding and events venue," Ms Impie said.
"We ask our elected councillors if you are seeking a venue for your next event or looking for a beautiful country location to enjoy a peaceful getaway, Would you want to be looking at or hear the noise of construction sites? At the end of this project, Also looking at a dam wall with a projected size of the Sydney Harbour Bridge? I would likely say not.
"This is what seclusions is now facing. We more than likely will be forced to close our doors."
Resident Rob White, who has been vocal about his concerns surrounding the project in the past spoke about the possibility of further battery storage as an alternative.
Both [Lithium battery and pumped hydro] have a similar purpose - storing energy - but vary enormously in impacts and community outcomes," Mr White said.
"The proposed pumped hydro battery will store up to 335 MW, which is less power than the Lithium battery, but it stores it for a longer period of 8 hours giving a potential total storage capacity of 2680 MWH per cycle.
"The crazy part of this is that there is no need for Energy Australia to keep pursuing the devastating Lake Lyell Pumped Hydro proposal when better opportunities exist at the Mt Piper precinct. Mt Piper is totally capable of servicing multiple batteries."
Energy Australia's Project Manager for the proposed pumped hydro facility, Mike De Vink said that the DA modification related only to the work highlighted, not the determination of the pumped hydro facility.
"Any assessment of the pumped hydro facility itself will be led by the State Department of Planning following the lodgement of a project, environmental impact statement or EIS. Approval of the project is at least 18 months to two years away," Mr De Vink said.
During his speech for the motion, Councillor Stuart McGhie said that transitioning from coal isn't going to be easy, and the concept of the wall being the size of the harbour bridge is part of " The scare mongering that goes on."
"There's nothing easy about it [transitioning from coal]. We've been through a lot of information sessions. And there's actually already two batteries planned. There's another in Wallerawang," Cr McGhie said.
"But we need to investigate fully all potentials. And the fact of the matter is, it's not going to be a big concrete block on top of Mount Walker."
Councillor Eric Mahony said he has undertaken some research and asked a series of questions relating to the proposal.
"People are clear where way my view's on this, I am for pumped hydro as a process. However, from the start, I've had a problem with council hitting the go button on what is in my mind, the right project in the wrong location," Cr Mahony said.
"I particularly took some interest in the research of Professor Andrew Blakers, and the list and assessment that have gone on the Eastern Seaboard about suitable sites."
"This site didn't appear on the bench of the reserve grade site."
Mayor, Maree Statham addressed the gallery, to remind residents that the Council were not voting on a pumped hydro facility, but geotechnical investigations.
"We are voting on bore holes tonight, I want to remind people of that," Cr Statham said.
The motion was passed with Councillors Statham, McGhie, O'Connor, Bryce, Goodwin, Ring voting in favour of the recommendation.
Councillors Coleman, Lesslie and Mahony voted against the motion.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.