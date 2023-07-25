Lithgow Mercury
Pumped hydro project intensifies Lithgow Council meeting as Energy Australia seek DA modification

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 25 2023 - 3:39pm, first published 3:30pm
The public gallery was full of concerned residents in regards to Energy Australia's Lake Lyell pumped hydro proposal. Picture by Rob White.
The public gallery was full of concerned residents in regards to Energy Australia's Lake Lyell pumped hydro proposal. Picture by Rob White.

The chamber of Lithgow City Council was crowded with residents as Energy Australia sought to modify their Development Application for geotechnical investigations into the feasibility of a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell.

