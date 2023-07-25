Winter can be an enduring time for those doing it tough in Lithgow, but a group of caring residents are providing access to free, hearty, hot meals.
Angie Scott saw the need for a community meal service after being confronted with the reality of the extent of people struggling in the region.
"I saw that there were people that were homeless in town. And I realised that there wasn't really any meal services," Ms Scott said.
"There was nothing out there really to help them except for maybe once a month at the church with the food hampers and stuff."
Ms Scott's focus wasn't solely on the homeless, as she kept in mind there are those in accomodation with lack of access to adequate cooking facilities.
READ MORE:
"There is also the problem that people are living in their accommodation, and there's no real cooking space for them," Ms Scott said.
"So even if they have the money to buy the food, there's no way for them to cook it."
According to Ms Scott, Lithgow Community meals started off by feeding a small amount of residents, but the need increased after the service was made aware of through social media.
"It kind of just went a bit crazy. I never expected Woolworths or the PCYC to get involved or anything like that," Ms Scott said.
"The PCYC mostly gives us non perishable stuff. Whereas Woolworths gives fresh fruit, fresh vegetables, meat. They both give us quite a lot, which is, which was just completely unexpected."
The meals are cooked and served three days a week, on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday and can be collected at Cook Street Plaza from 8:30am.
According to Ms Scott, there is a different dish served each day; providing variety for the recipients.
"This morning, we did a thai red curry beef and vegetables and basmati rice. We've also done beef stroganoff or beef casserole. Just something that can be made in bulk," Ms Scott said.
Ms Scott said the team are serving between 10-20 meals each day, three days a week.
Despite the demand, everybody that attends is able to leave with a meal.
"We haven't run out yet, which is really good. We seem to be making just enough," Ms Scott said.
According to Ms Scott, her own experience with youth homelessness inspired her to start the meal service.
"I spent some time on the street, as a16 year old and I do remember not having the resources to make myself food. I was working, almost full time," Ms Scott said.
"So I had the money to buy my food, but I didn't have any way to cook it."
Ms Scott said she was taken in by a pastor's wife, until they were able to help her secure accomodation at a youth refuge.
I remember if it wasn't for those people, I would have just been completely alone, and sometimes someone just needs to know that someone cares," Ms Scott said.
Ms Scott said Lithgow Community meals are currently in need of donations for food storage.
"We would love a chest freezer and shelving or something like that," Ms Scott said.
"If anybody has something to spare. It doesn't have to be brand new."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.