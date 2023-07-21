World Cup kicking goals for women in sport

The arrival of the FIFA Women's World Cup on Australian shores is incredibly exciting for a number of reasons.
To have international sports stars and a competition of such calibre as the World Cup in our own backyard is a huge coup and one we should rightly celebrate.
Football - or soccer for all us Australians still clinging to that nomenclature - is the most widely played and popular sport in the world. And the pinnacle of that international love for the round ball game is the World Cup - with billions of viewers across the globe expected to tune in and cheer their country on.
While the men's game clearly has the greater following, the women's tournament is still seeing more than one and a half million tickets already sold and FIFA expecting a TV audience around the two billion mark.
Thursday night's kickoff came at an intriguing time for sport in Australia.
We've just seen the Victorian government pull out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games citing significant cost pressures.
Premier Dan Andrews said the current estimate of $6-7billion to host the Games was around three times as much as was forecast 12 months ago and "well and truly too much for a 12-day sporting event".
One wonders at what the future holds for Brisbane and the Queensland government as they prepare to host the much more popular Olympic Games in 2032.
Money is also among the talking points of the Women's World Cup, with the players and winning teams to earn significantly less than their male colleagues.
While the winning country will claim $10.5m, that's just a quarter of what Argentina took home ($42m) from Qatar in 2022.
It's certainly an improvement on the past, where up until the 2007 tournament, women did not play for any World Cup prize money at all. Hopefully, that gap is closed sooner rather than later as women's sport booms in popularity.
Meanwhile, it was wonderful to hear that Australian cricketer Ellyse Perry became the first Australian - male or female - to score 6000 runs and take 300 wickets in international cricket. In fact, I believe she is the first woman anywhere to join that exclusive club.
I know I will still be flicking channels to check out how the men are faring in the Ashes Test being played this week, but you can't help but be supremely excited to see how the Aussie women fare in the FIFA World Cup.
A 1-0 opening game victory against the Irish was an excellent start.
Go Matildas!
- Ben P, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.