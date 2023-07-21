VEGETATION will be removed and pavement will be tested from next week as work continues on a second duplication site on the Great Western Highway.
Trees have been coming down for weeks at Medlow Bath, between Blackheath and Katoomba, in anticipation of the highway through the village being widened to four lanes for 1.2 kilometres.
Meanwhile, at Little Hartley, between Lithgow and the base of Victoria Pass, Transport for NSW says night work is imminent.
Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change during four nights of work on the highway near Browns Gap Road between 8pm and 5am from Monday, July 24 to Friday, July 28.
READ MORE:
It says work will involve removing vegetation, placing barriers on the northern side of the highway and testing pavement "to support the Coxs River Road upgrade".
The Coxs River Road intersection upgrade will involve turning 2.4 kilometres of the existing highway into a four-lane divided carriageway and building a new road bridge over the highway.
During the night work beginning this Monday, a reduced speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours.
Drivers are asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time.
Both the Medlow Bath and Coxs River Road intersection duplications were paused in late April as the newly elected state Labor government had a close look at the projects.
When work at both sites resumed in May, Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn announced a number of changes, including increased lane widths through Medlow Bath and an 80km/hr speed limit for the duplicated highway at the Coxs River Road section, rather than the originally planned 100km/hr.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.