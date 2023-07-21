Lithgow Mercury
Roads

Another step for duplication of Great Western Highway at Little Hartley

Updated July 21 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:30pm
An artist's impression of the Coxs River Road upgrade and duplication of part of the Great Western Highway.
VEGETATION will be removed and pavement will be tested from next week as work continues on a second duplication site on the Great Western Highway.

Local News

