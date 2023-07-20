The women's basketball competition is set to shoot off next week, following a hiatus.
According to member of the competition, Heidi Inwood things are picking up again after COVID-19 had a dramatic impact on attendance.
"We had a strong comp going, and then COVID hit and it was hard to get teams here without forfeits and and girls getting sick, so it was a bit of a slump there," Inwood said.
"Lately we've had a lot of people wanting to play again. We've got four teams, which is great."
The competition will commence on Tuesday, July 25 at 7pm.
Inwood said women who are interested in joining are still welcome.
"We'll take anybody that wants to come and play, new or played before," Inwood said.
According to Inwood, new players can expect a lot of fitness, as well as the opportunity to socialise.
"I know some ladies have already had to change the size of their shirts just from upper arm strength and running without realising you are running," Inwood said.
"I am trying to keep girls in groups with their friends, just so they are together and it makes it a bit more fun to come down and enjoy playing."
Inwood said the commitee want to keep the sport affordable for players.
"We just want women to come back, so we don't have any court or ref fees, only the NSW fee which is a yearly payment," Inwood said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
