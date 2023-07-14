We're all feeling the pinch, but we can help ourselves

IS ANYONE else starting to feel a little weary from the constant barrage of seemingly "bad news" when it comes to our everyday living circumstances?
I'm sure everyone is feeling the pinch. Whether it's an increase in the weekly grocery shop, utility bills through the roof or what seems like a constant now in terms of rate rises.
For those feeling a little tired by the times we are living in now, you're not alone.
I think that is the important thing to note.
There are services here in the Lithgow Region that can help if you do need a little extra assistance in the right direction.
That could be in the form of a conversation in terms of how to manage your finances, finding out what discounts may apply to your household or even looking into emotional and wellbeing support.
There's no shame in seeking help - no matter what shape or form that may come in.
Times are tough, we can't beat around the bush there, but we can do something to help ourselves.
Do your research and see what that help might look like for you.
As mentioned, there are many services right here in Griffith and many professionals who offer the assistance you may need.
There's always light at the end of the tunnel, so see what's out there for you.
Ben Palmer, Editor
