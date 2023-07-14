The Saint: Year of the triple whammy

GREATER Lithgow property owners are about to get hit with a double whammy when the next round of rates notices appears
Hot on the heels of crippling rate increases intended to haul Council finances out of its fiscal sins of the past comes the arrival of new land valuations from the Valuer Generals Department - the dreaded UCV or unimproved capital value on which rates are calculated.
There have been big increases across the local government area so a lot of people will be copping it in their hip pocket, if there's any hip pocket left to cop.
On second thoughts it's really a triple whammy with staggering increases in energy tariffs taking effect this month.
Did some whisper '..happy New (financial) Year?'
THEY'VE been a much admired seasonal feature of a main road through Lithgow for years but it seems the avenue of 'mop tops' along Mort Street is facing the chop. In a brief announcement on social media Council announced these fully mature 'mops' will be replaced by crepe myrtles. The trees are a feature of the busy stretch of street and have even attracted favourable comment more than once on Sydney ABC Radio gardening programs. Don't get too carried away with enthusiasm for change; Crepe Myrtles come in various shapes and sizes from shrubs to small trees and Lithgow Council has form when replacing established greenery.
COLES have gone to considerable expense in updating their Valley Plaza store and it's a sleek transformation admired by shoppers. Just a pity, though, that they didn't take the opportunity to lower the height of the top shelf in the various sections. AS was the situation prior to the upgrade though you don't have to be vertically challenged to have a problem. Stablemate Target lowered their shelves s few years back and the result was much more comfortable retail therapy.
THERE'S widespread alarm at the soaring incidence of stabbings taking place on an almost daily basis in our big cities in particular. But it's little wonder that knife crime is out of control when evil looking knives with no apparent reason for existence are on display and freely available over the counter in stores everywhere. Queensland Police have been given power to scan anyone anywhere. Perhaps time for a licence system as with firearms and restrict sales to wild boar hunters. The present availability makes no sense at all.
