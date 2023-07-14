The Saint: Year of the triple whammy

THERE'S widespread alarm at the soaring incidence of stabbings taking place on an almost daily basis in our big cities in particular. But it's little wonder that knife crime is out of control when evil looking knives with no apparent reason for existence are on display and freely available over the counter in stores everywhere. Queensland Police have been given power to scan anyone anywhere. Perhaps time for a licence system as with firearms and restrict sales to wild boar hunters. The present availability makes no sense at all.