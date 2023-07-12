Despite predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology for a warmer and drier Winter, Lithgow started the season colder and wetter than June 2022.
The region froze through the beginning of Winter, with the lowest temperature for the month a freezing minus 7.2 degrees, compared to minus five degrees last June.
The warmest day was comparatively warmer than June 2022, with the mercury reaching 18 degrees. Last year, the warmest day reached 13.4 degrees.
Despite an emerging El Nino pattern, there was more rain received this year, with 30.8 millimetres hitting the region.
In June 2022 there was 20.6 millimetres for the whole month.
July is already shaping up to be a chilly one, with frosty mornings setting in and a lowest temperature recording of -3.6 degrees in the first 12 days.
So far, there has only been 8.8 millimetres of rain for the month, with more forecast for Sunday, July 16.
The week is anticipated to deliver mild days with an average high of 14 degrees for the region.
Sunday is forecasted to have a 50 per cent chance of showers up to 1 millimetre.
The forecast for Saturday is partly cloudy with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 6 degrees.
Monday is set to be partly cloudy with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 5 degrees.
Tuesday will see the return of the sun, with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 2 degrees.
Wednesday is also forecasted to be sunny after morning frost, with a high of 14 degrees and a low of 0 degrees.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
