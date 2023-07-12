Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow shivers despite forecast of warmer winter

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 14 2023 - 9:27am, first published July 13 2023 - 8:51am
Lake Pillans with the Blast Furnace in the background. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Lake Pillans with the Blast Furnace in the background. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Despite predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology for a warmer and drier Winter, Lithgow started the season colder and wetter than June 2022.

