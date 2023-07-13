The windy, icy and wet fields of Tony Luchetti Sportsground were heated up when the Workie's Wolves hosted the Mudgee Dragons last weekend.
It was tough day for the Wolves, who despite their best efforts were defeated in three of the four games on the day.
The Wolves did however manage to claim a victory in the Under 18 game, defeating the Dragons an incredible 14-4.
READ MORE:
"It was one of the most pleasing results for me all year because it was a very physical game and they showed a lot about their character and class as a team," Wolves President, Eric Mahony said.
"There were a couple of incidents in the game, but they stayed with their football and I was very proud of their performance. They showed a lot of resolve and got a well deserved win."
The Women's league caused suspense for bystanders, playing a close game before being defeated 14-12.
"The women were really unlucky. That was a tightly contested game. They got a try against them in the last bit, but narrowly lost," Mahony said.
According to Mahony, the Reserve grade was "Another intense showdown" before they were defeated 24-12
"They always stay in the game, there was a bit of a gap in the score but the difference between the two teams wasn't that much," Mahony said.
" I really felt it was a bit closer than the final score suggested."
First grade saw players fighting it out, but with some missing they were ultimately defeated 24-10.
"I won't make excuses, we had a few of our key players missing. We had both our halves out, but they won the second half and worked their way back in that second half, we've just got to get that performance over the full game," Mahony said.
According to Mahony, the defeats are not a reflection the effort of the Wolves on the field.
"They aren't far off winning those games,so the team is really putting their time into it," Mahony said.
"Effort is not the isssue."
Mahony said the support the team has been receiving has been phenomenal as they prepare to play Orange on July 15.
"We had a really good crowd there on the weekend and the players really appreciate it. We want to extend our thanks to everyone who comes and supports us," Mahony said.
"We'll all be looking forward to this weekend's game against Orange Hawks and we'll be entering an all grades game looking for a win this week.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.