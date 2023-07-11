Award winning singer songwriter Melinda Schneider is returning to Lithgow for a weekend of music and art.
Ms Schneider is one of the artists featured at the Gang Gang gallery for it's 'Nature and Nuture' exhibition, which is opening on August 3.
Local artist, Sonia Cox will also have her works featured in the exhibition.
The official opening event will take place on August 5 at 3pm, with Ms Schneider set to make a special performance at the gallery.
READ MORE:
According to Ms Schneider, the exhibition will be her first and she is excited to have it hosted in one of her favourite places in Lithgow.
"I think it [Gang Gang] is a fantastic gallery, it's gorgeous," Ms Schneider said.
"I've met some of the amazing artists there as well."
Ms Schneider is also set to perform at the Workies on August 4, playing her hits and songs from her new album.
According to Ms Schneider, it is going to be a very honest and intimate show.
"I'll take the audience through a whole lot of different songs. From my biggest golden guitar award winning hits to some songs from my favorite singer songwriters," Ms Schneider said.
"I'll be singing some songs from my album, 'Great woman of country' that I did with Becky Cole, a few years ago."
Ms Schneider said the show will also feature the music of the late Doris Day and stories that have inspired her.
"I used to do a big show about a theater show about Doris Day and her life," Ms Schneider said.
"It'll be quite a versatile show with lots of different music in it. And lots of stories, some sad stories about my songs and how I've written them."
" I'll take them [the audience] on a bit of a journey of the emotions on the night."
Ms Schneider said she loves visiting to the Lithgow area and is looking forward to returning for an exciting weekend.
"It's a beautiful community, I think the people were pretty special," Ms Schneider said.
"I'm hoping this time, I'll be able to see a little bit more of the town and spend more time there."
For more information on the the exhibition, performance and what else is happening in the region, check our our what's on guide.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.