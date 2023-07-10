The significance of tourism as the major industry of the future for the region was a key topic discussed when the board of Destination Network Central West (DNCW) visited Lithgow last week.
As Lithgow City Council works towards shifting the region's primary industry from mining to tourism, it played host to the DNCW's monthly meeting.
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman welcomed the organisation's executive to the Seven Valleys Information Centre on Monday, July 3.
READ MORE:
The purpose of DNCW is to offer local Governments and Tourism Operators support towards major projects.
According to Councillor Coleman, collaboration with the DNCW could offer an opportunity for growth in tourism in the region.
"Tourism is currently a small contributor to the local economy but with strategic investment and strong marketing initiatives it will expand," Cr Coleman said.
"I am proud to say that we have a dedicated and highly skilled tourism sector, which provides exciting environmental experiences, remarkable opportunities to learn about Australian industrial heritage."
Director, Infrastructure and Economy, Jonathon Edgecombe said Lithgow's tourism future means realising assets the region has and utilising them.
"The Seven Valleys is endowed with clear advantages over surrounding regions, particularly in the area of experiential tourism; here in Lithgow, you can actively engage with our industrial heritage, cycle through our valleys, abseil from our canyons," Mr Edgecombe said.
"The offer is very real, we just need to bring it to life. We look forward to working with DNCW in achieving this goal and sharing Lithgow with the world."
"Discussions with DNCW revolved around three strategic documents, and all those competitive advantages contained within, just waiting to be realised."
According to Mr Edgecombe, collaboration is key to growing the region's tourism industry.
"If we are to put Lithgow on the tourism map and truly shift the dial; decisive, affirmative and strategic action is required of all stakeholders," Mr Edgecombe said.
Councillor Coleman said she believes the Greater City of Lithgow is the central point between the the Blue Mountains and Central West.
"We want visitors to stay in Lithgow and plan their day trips to all the exciting options in our area, making Lithgow a visitor hub," Cr Coleman said.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.