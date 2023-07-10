Lithgow Mercury
Donation to students with diabilities makes difference to food access at Lithgow High School

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 10 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
Lithgow High School Principal Foty Loupos, Deputy Principal Linda Jennieson, LINC Support Coordinator Kim Barber and LINC Community Development Coordinator, Nathan Mas Stephens. Picture supplied.
Disadvantaged students with disabilities at Lithgow High School will now have access to lunch if they are unable to bring food from home.

Local News

