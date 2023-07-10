Disadvantaged students with disabilities at Lithgow High School will now have access to lunch if they are unable to bring food from home.
A $1000 donation was presented to Principal Foty Loupos and Deputy Principal Linda Jennieson by Lithgow Lions Club and Lithgow Information and Neighbourhood Centre (LINC).
According to Support Coordinator at LINC, Kim Barber she was inspired to take action for the cause after an appointment at the school regarding a client.
READ MORE:
"At the appointment, the Deputy Principal Linda Jennieson said they go out and spend about $50 a week on food for the kids at the special education hub," Ms Barber said.
"I'm also a member of the Lions Club, and I went and spoke to the President to see if they would be interested in making a donation and it was approved."
Ms Barber said she was moved by the reality some disadvantaged students face when it comes to lack of food access.
"I think there are so many disadvantaged kids at the high school, that any donation is appreciated. It's hard to wrap your head around how rampant it is," Ms Barber said.
"There are kids that don't have dinner and then they go to school and don't have breakfast or lunch. Going to the hub could be the only time they eat."
"It just pulled at my heartstrings and I thought we've got to do something to make a difference."
Lithgow High School were contacted for comment, but were unable to respond due to school holidays.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.