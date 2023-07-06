THE SAINT: A downside to green energy?

NUMEROUS anxious bodies are hoping against hope that the pumped hydro project considered for Lake Lyell will prove to be not practical but current indications are, sadly, that it may well be a losing battle.
There is no doubt the project, if it goes ahead, will be a major eyesore dominating our highest point to the west, Mount Walker, and visible from all over the valley.
Impact on our biggest tourist attraction will also be unavoidable.
It's difficult to find anyone in the general community, even clean energy advocates, who think it's a good idea.
But Energy Australia acquired the land around the lake as part of the deal when the former Delta Electricity was fully privatised and with the necessary approvals can pretty much do as they like.
In the midst of the protests the costly feasibility study continues. And now a new development. The proponents have announced that a 'hub' for interaction with the public is being set up in the one time Suttons Butchery building in Main Street that has been vacant since Reliance Bank moved out.
ON the subject of new life for old banks it did not go unnoticed by readers that we referred to Westfund Health as Westpac throughout an item last week about the health fund dental moving to the former Westpac Bank just down the road. At least the 'West' part was right.
THERE is an urgent education and perhaps enforcement program needed for cyclists with no lights and dark clothing on our roads after dark. They really become invisible in the shadows in the deepest and darkest nights of the year. Pedestrians are also a risk on our streets in dark clothing. Common sense could be a life saver.
LOTS of readers enjoy a good mystery yarn but you don't often find mystery in a book of poems. In the flyleaf of a book of Australian bush poetry from Lithgow Library there's a professional looking family sticker that reads: 'Mr and Mrs M.Knight,1800 Appts, 115 West 18th #23 Bartlesville Oklahoma 74003'. Now as most readers will be aware Oklahoma is in the good old USA. That's a long way to return a library book.
Once again the pigeons are staking their claim by messing up Main Street footpaths. At various locations throughout the CBD evidence of the presence of the feathered fiends with their antisocial toilet habits is all too evident. It's a grubby, and unhealthy, addition to the footpaths and demands ongoing attention by both Council and shopkeepers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.