Jenolan Caves welcomes Hotel Etico trainees

Updated July 5 2023 - 11:49am, first published 8:30am
Hotel Etico trainees at Jenolan Caves. Picture supplied
Jenolan Caves has teamed up with social enterprise Hotel Etico to offer valuable on-the job work experience to hospitality trainees who are ready to enter the workforce.

