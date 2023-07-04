It was a busy weekend for the Workies Wolves, with a trip to Parkes for some intense games against the Spacemen.
The Wolves proved to be in fine form, defeating Parkes in the majority of matches.
First Grade were successful in gaining an early strong hold, with 30-0 at the end of the first half.
The team maintained their strength in the second half, which led to a healthy final score of 42-6.
"They jumped out of the box in the first 20 minutes and they were really on top of their game," Wolves club President, Eric Mahony said.
"It's important to see there's that real grit and determination in the team."
Women's League Tag also performed well, finishing with a strong 20 to 12 defeat against Parkes.
According to Mahony, The women continue to build as a formidable team.
"People like Tara Gracey, they do a cross-field kick where they're looking to score, she gets the ball and runs 100 metres to score under the post." Mahony said.
"That changes the whole dynamic of the game."
According Mahony, The Under 18's was the game of the day and a " real arm wrestle with the 18 all deadlock only broken seconds from full time"
The Wolves emerged victorious, by the skin of their teeth 19 - 18.
According to Mahony, player Eli Morris' coolness under pressure was key to securing the winning goal.
"We only had about 30 seconds to go and he got one kicking the field goal and he was so relaxed," Mahony said.
"It was a soft kick and perfect execution."
The Reserve grade were met with a strong Parkes side, resulting in a tough match. The team were defeated 16-6.
"It was a really tough battle, and we had a number of injuries. That really made it difficult for us," Mahony said.
"We were never out of the game in reserve grade, and I was pleased with how they went. They just ran out of troops on the day."
The Workies will be playing their next game at home, when they face Mudgee on Saturday, July 8.
"We're looking forward to what is a real traditional group 10 clash between Lithgow and Mudgee," Mahony said.
"It will be a really big day of footy and we are hoping that we will continue our good form at home."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
