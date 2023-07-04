Lithgow Mercury
Health

Lithgow Hospital deliver outstanding care despite pressure of increased attendances

Reidun Berntsen
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 10:30am
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Chief Executive, Kay Hyman. Picture from NSW Health. Picture of Lithgow Hospital by Reidun Berntsen.
Lithgow Hospital staff continue to deliver high quality care, despite pressure caused by significant increases in attendances- According to the latest quarterly report by the Bureau of Health Information.

