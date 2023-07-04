Lithgow Hospital staff continue to deliver high quality care, despite pressure caused by significant increases in attendances- According to the latest quarterly report by the Bureau of Health Information.
The January-March 2023 quarterly report indicated that ER Attendances were up 2.7 per cent from same quarter in 2022.
This quarter saw 3,074 patients attend the ER, compared to 82 attendances in January-March 2022.
Emergency presentations were up three per cent from 2022, with 2994 visits. Just 88 presentations occured in the same quarter last year.
Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District Chief Executive, Kay Hyman said the health district continued to improve emergency department performance for the third quarter in a row, despite sustained high demand for high-level emergency care.
"Lithgow Hospital has continued its profound commitment to caring for their patients, community and one another," Ms Hyman said.
The percentage of treatment starting on time dropped 5.1 per cent from 2022, with 75.3 per cent of patients receiving treatment on time.
Time spent at the hospital increased, with 76.7 of patients leaving the Emergency room within four hours. A drop of 2.7 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.
Ambulance arrivals were on the increase, with 701 patients transported to the Emergency room, compared to 79 in 2022. A 12.7 per cent increase from the same quarter last year.
According to Ms Hyman, Lithgow Hospital performed above the average of hospitals of a similar size in NSW for the time it took to transfer patients from the ambulance to ER staff.
"Pleasingly, nearly all patients (96.3 per cent) were transferred within the 30-minute benchmark time at Lithgow Hospital in the first quarter of this year," Ms Hyman said.
"This is better than the average for hospitals of a similar size in NSW (93.9 per cent)."
The percentage of patients who were transferred from paramedics to Emergency Department staff within 30 minutes increased by 2.4 per cent from the same quarter last year.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
