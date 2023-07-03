Locals and visitors have the opportunity to witness over half a century of Lithgow's culture, with an exhibition of The Council's art collection on display at the information centre from July 1.
The collection of paintings and ceramics is compiled of pieces that have been purchased by and donated to Lithgow City Council since the 1970's.
The exhibition features a range of works from both well and lesser known local artists, including John Barnes, Margaret Hunt and Rick Slaven.
According to Community and Cultural Development Coordinator Kylie Blakemore, the aim is to tell Lithgow's story, with the works being reviewed and switched around on a monthly basis.
Mayor Maree Statham said the exhibition showcases how the region has evolved and changed over the last five decades.
According to Ms Statham, some of the pieces have an untold story behind them.
"Many of these iconic pieces were purchased at the annual Portland Art Exhibition over the years, others were donated by prominent local families, and some are a mystery," Ms Statham said.
"I would love to know more about the story behind the scenes."
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman said she encourages visitors and locals to take the opportunity to enjoy the unique display.
"The seven valleys visitors' information centre community art exhibition is a wonderful journey through time," Ms Coleman said.
"Looking at each piece reminds me that the Greater City of Lithgow is truly a picturesque place and I am very grateful to call it home."
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
