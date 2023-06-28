Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Lithgow Council reacts to new NSW Valuer-General land valuations

Updated June 28 2023 - 8:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NSW Government's Valuer General recently issued July 1, 2022 valuations for all properties in the state. File picture
The NSW Government's Valuer General recently issued July 1, 2022 valuations for all properties in the state. File picture

With Lithgow residential land values jumping by an average of 79 per cent in the last three years, Lithgow Council has encouraged residents to consider lodging an objection if they disagree with their latest valuation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.