With Lithgow residential land values jumping by an average of 79 per cent in the last three years, Lithgow Council has encouraged residents to consider lodging an objection if they disagree with their latest valuation.
The NSW Government's Valuer General recently issued July 1, 2022 valuations for all properties - a process that is undertaken each three years.
In Lithgow's case, the residential values have increased by an average of 79 per cent in the last three years, while farmland has increased by an average of 71 per cent in the same period.
But there are some properties which have increased in value much more than the average. As rates are calculated based on the land valuations, these people will see a jump in their rates bills.
Councils do not receive any additional income as a result of the re-valuation process.
"The council has no choice other than to use the new valuations to determine the rates for individual properties," said Lithgow City Council general manager, Craig Butler.
"People should look closely at the advice they have received about their land's value. If your land has increased less than the average you will pay less. But if it has increased by greater than the average you will pay more. If you consider that your new valuation is incorrect, consider lodging an appeal to the Valuer-General. Details of the last day to object can be found on the notice from the Valuer-General."
The advice comes as neighbouring Blue Mountains City Council has pushed for a public inquiry into the land valuation system after some Blue Mountains residents were hit with dramatic jumps in their valuations.
