What is berberine and how can it benefit your health?

Picture by Shutterstock

Most people have never heard of berberine, which is curious considering its many therapeutic properties and potential health benefits.



Berberine is a chemical compound known as an alkaloid. (Caffeine, nicotine, and morphine are also alkaloids.) It occurs naturally in the leaves, stems, and roots of different plants. Prominent examples include tree turmeric, barberry, Oregon grape, and goldenseal.

Berberine, while relatively new to the supplement market, has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for centuries to relieve pain, inflammation, and digestive ailments.



Modern research, meanwhile, suggests that berberine can be used as an effective remedy for high blood sugar, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, inflammatory diseases, and more.

In other words, berberine is no joke. It's also widely available and fairly inexpensive.



But let's not get out over our skis, as they used to say.



First we must take a close look at berberine's uses, benefits, and side effects.

Benefits of berberine

Below is a list of conditions that berberine can help alleviate.

Diabetes

People with diabetes have blood sugar values that are higher than normal, which puts them at risk for a number of serious health problems including heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke.

Most research into berberine has focused on its ability to lower blood sugar in type 2 diabetes patients. The results indicate that berberine is very effective for this purpose.



According to a 2021 study, "strong evidence" exists to support the use of berberine for the management of type 2 diabetes. The authors noted that it is both effcacious and safe.

Another study found berberine to be comparable to metformin, a medication commonly prescribed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Berberine works by improving your insuin resistance and glucose metabolism.

High cholesterol

Like diabetes, high cholesterol is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease. There are two types of cholesterol in your body: LDL (or bad cholesterol) and HDL (or good cholesterol).



Research indicates that berberine can both decrease LDL and increase HDL. It can also lower blood triglycerides (a type of fat). All of which is to the good.

Canker sores

Canker sores, which are small ulcers in your mouth, are painful and difficult to get rid of. Berberine can help.



In a one study, people with canker sores were treated with a berberine gel, which was found to reduce the pain and size of the ulcers without significant side effects.

High blood pressure

High blood pressure (aka hypertension) is a common medical problem. Often accompanied by diabetes and high cholesterol, it can lead to heart disease, kidney disease, stroke, aneurysm, and other life threatening issues.

Research has shown that berberine can be combined with certain blood pressure medications to boost their effectiveness.

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome describes a condition whereby a female has too many male hormones. The resulting imbalance can result in fertility problems.



Since polycystic ovary syndrome is associated with diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure (all of which can be relieved by berberine) berberine is considered a possible treatment for polycystic ovary syndrome. Indeed, a 2018 study evaluated berberine for this purpose and found that it has potential.

Other possible benefits of berberine

In addition to the health benefits reviewed above, berberine may also have the ability to:

Promote weight loss

Inhibit the growth of certain types of cancer

Improve digestive health

Treat infections

Strengthen the heart

Relieve depression

More research is needed to understand the full range of berberine's effects on human health, but the early signs are very encouraging.

How much berberine should you take, and does it have side effects?

Because berberine is a supplement and not a medicine, there are no official guidelines regarding dosage. With that said, the general consensus is 1000-1500 mg per day. So if you buy berberine in 500 mg capsules, you should take one capsule two or three times daily.

Berberine is very safe and generally well tolerated. Common side effects include stomach upset, nausea, bloating, diarrhoea, and constipation. Headaches have also been reported.

It's important to note that berberine can interact with certain medications and supplements, either compounding or diminishing their effects.



Ask your doctor before combining berberine with drugs used to treat diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and liver conditions. Also, berberine may not be safe for children or women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.