La Salle Academy celebrates NAIDOC Week

La Salle Academy at Lithgow has celebrated NAIDOC Week with events for the whole school.
Organised by Aboriginal education worker, Mikayla De Losa, staff and students marked NAIDOC Week on Monday, June 26.
"The theme for NAIDOC this year is 'For our Elders' and we were extremely lucky to have a lot of our local community elders along for the day," said Miss De Losa.
"Aunty Judith Harding, Rick Slaven and Karen Brown led the way in opening the day, with Rick performing a welcome to country and smoking ceremony, and Aunty Judith and Karen allowed our ancestors to see us through the ochre they painted on our skin.
Read more:
"We were also blessed to have Uncle Peter Swain, Adam Towney from AT_Culture and Brett Groves from Bilingarra Indigenous Art and Culture for the day. We got to paint a whole school artwork, learn about Aboriginal artefacts, how to correctly throw boomerangs, and learn about connection stories and songlines."
The day finished with a Yidaki (Didgeridoo) performance by Uncle Peter and Adam, followed by a question and answer session.
"Overall, we had an incredible day, and we are very grateful and honoured to have had our elders and community members along for the day," said Miss De Losa.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.