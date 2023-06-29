Reading together creates a shared experience Advertising Feature

A group of Shared Reading enthusiasts at the Carrington Hotel in Katoomba. Picture supplied.

Katoomba's Carrington Hotel was the venue for a special morning tea this week to celebrate the coming together of Life, the Universe and Stories community groups from across the Blue Mountains and Lithgow.

Guests were treated to delicious coffee, scones and a morning of poetry readings by facilitators from Shared Reading NSW.

Life, the Universe and Stories is a community wellbeing and resilience building initiative of Shared Reading NSW funded by an Australian and NSW Government Disaster Recovery grant. Shared Reading is well-known in the UK but is just starting to gain popularity in Australia. It is a unique social activity that brings people together to engage with great literature by the reading aloud of short stories and poetry.

Shared Reading NSW Founder Christopher Smith said: "This project was a response to the contraction people felt after being locked down. The pandemic really narrowed the world for many of us. Bringing people together to listen to and respond to great stories has helped us open the world back up again in a wonderfully positive way".

People bring life experiences to a piece of literature - Volunteer Susan

Guests at the Carrington spoke of how the groups have helped them. They spoke of enjoying meeting new people on a deeper level, finding real community, self-discovery, listening to the wisdom of others and the comforting effect of having someone read to them. Some people also spoke of the difficulties of isolation and the relief of being with others again.

Frieda, a group participant from Springwood said: "It has really opened me up. I came to the group when things were overwhelming me; I was struggling to read for myself because I have severe dyslexia. In the group I was able to read with the help of the facilitator. This led to other changes for me. I started gardening, making my house beautiful and writing poetry. I now have enough for a book!"

The Life, the Universe and Stories community project also included training for volunteers who can now run new and existing Shared Reading groups in the Blue Mountains community.

"I really enjoyed the joy of learning with the other trainees in the facilitator course," said Susan Connell, a volunteer trainee. "I loved the idea of sharing my love of reading with others. I am a retired teacher and always loved reading out loud.

"The opportunity to share my skills while enjoying the company of others, and being stimulated in turn by their life experiences, is very rewarding. The most valuable things I learned was there are no right and wrong ways to interpret what we read.

"People bring life experiences to a piece of literature - the short story or poem - be it joy, fun or sadness. I learned that the best bit is sharing with those people.