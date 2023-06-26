Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Black Gold Motel at Wallerawang wins top Western NSW Business Award

Updated June 28 2023 - 5:39pm, first published June 26 2023 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert Cluff of Black Gold Motel with the Western NSW Business Award. Picture supplied
Robert Cluff of Black Gold Motel with the Western NSW Business Award. Picture supplied

The Black Gold Motel at Wallerawang has taken out a major gong at the Western NSW Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.