The Black Gold Motel at Wallerawang has taken out a major gong at the Western NSW Business Awards.
The accommodation provider took home the Excellence in Large Business award from a group of nine finalists from around the western region.
The gala awards event was held at the Orange Ex Services Club in front of 210 business leaders on Friday night, June 23.
"The Western NSW Business Awards are all about celebrating and showcasing the diverse array of talent in Western NSW's business community and this year's winners should feel incredibly proud to be named as the region's leading businesses and leaders for 2023," said Vicki Seccombe, Regional Director of Western NSW, Business NSW.
Read more:
"Last year, we saw Dubbo and the western part of the region dominate the awards, but it's definitely Orange and the Central West's time to shine this year.
"We've seen some incredibly tough trading conditions for many businesses over the past few years, so these awards are a wonderful opportunity to shine a spotlight on our amazing group of finalists from right across the region."
Winners of the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards will now represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in November.
"Last year, two Western NSW Business were successful at the State Business Awards, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and iClick2Learn from Dubbo," said Ms Seccombe
"Based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well at the State Business Awards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.