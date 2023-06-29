NAIDOC Week 2023 honours First Nations elders Advertising Feature

Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers OAM will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National NAIDOC Week Awards ceremony in Brisbane. Pictures supplied

This year's theme for National NAIDOC Week is 'For Our Elders'.



Celebrations are held across Australia in the first week of July each year (Sunday to Sunday) to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

NAIDOC initially stood for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. Its origins can be traced to the emergence of Aboriginal groups in the 1920s, which sought to increase awareness in the wider community of the status and treatment of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians.

Across every generation, First Nations elders have played, and continue to play, an important role and hold a prominent place in communities and families. NAIDOC Week's premiere event is the National NAIDOC Week Awards Ceremony showcasing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander excellence. This year's ceremony takes place Saturday, July 1, in Brisbane.

The 2023 National NAIDOC Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Aunty Dr Naomi Mayers OAM at the awards ceremony. She is a proud Yorta Yorta and Wiradjuri woman, born in 1941 on Erambie Mission, near Cowra, who has dedicated her life to Indigenous health and is a leader in Aboriginal affairs.

Among an impressive list of nominees vying for the National NAIDOC Awards is Professor Kelvin Kong, a Worimi man who grew up on country in Port Stephens. Professor Kong graduated from the University of NSW to become Australia's first Indigenous surgeon.

Professor Kelvin Kong is a nominee for the NAIDOC Person Award.

He now works on Awabakal and Worimi Country and is associated with the University of Newcastle's School of Medicine and Public Health. He is an otolaryngology, head and neck surgeon and a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons (RACS). Professor Kong is a nominee in the NAIDOC Person Award category, along with Megan Krakouer and Murrawah Johnson.

The National NAIDOC Female Elder Award nominees are Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee, Aunty Dr Matilda House-Williams and Dr Miriam-Rose Ungunmerr Baumann AM. Male Elder Award nominees include Pastor Dennis Phillip Jetta OAM, Tom Slockee and William Tilmouth.