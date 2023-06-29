Working together to achieve more at Lithgow High School Advertising Feature

Starting high school can be a big change for students and their families. New teachers, new classmates, a wider range of subjects, and fresh experiences can all be a bit overwhelming, however there is always support and guidance available.



Lithgow High School is committed to providing the best available teaching and learning experiences for all students in our care.

The school is inclusive of the wider community, and has a proud reputation and high expectations for student academic achievement, engagement in learning, and success. Lithgow High School works hand in hand with the Lithgow Valley Schools and our local community.



They offer exclusive opportunities from Year 7 to Year 12 which can only be found in public education. They boast a cohesive school community where families, students, and teachers work together for student's success.

Lithgow High School offers a wide range of academic, cultural, social, and sporting experiences, and students are encouraged to take part in as many of these as possible.



By doing so, students should never lose sight of the main purpose of education- to become successful learners, creative and confident individuals, and active and informed citizens (The Alice Springs Declaration 2019).