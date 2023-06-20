Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Lithgow freezes through coldest morning of the year

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 21 2023 - 9:59am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, which recorded -9.6 degrees this morning, was a spring-like 0.2 degrees at 9.20am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.