Lithgow freezes through coldest morning of the year

Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, which recorded -9.6 degrees this morning, was a spring-like 0.2 degrees at 9.20am.
The Lithgow region woke to a monster frost on Wednesday morning. At Marrangaroo, just outside Lithgow, however, it was -9.2 at 7.10am after a recording of -9.6 at 6.54am.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Bathurst Airport was -7.5 at 7.10am on Wednesday, June 21 and Orange Airport -5.1.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was up early on Wednesday morning, listing the current temperatures and feels-like temperatures around the region before 6.30am.
At that stage, Lithgow felt like -12 degrees and Bathurst felt like -9.3.
