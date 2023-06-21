Lithgow community group receives $20,040 in grant towards regional NSW recovery

A Lithgow community group has received a grant of more than $20,000 as part of a wider initiative supporting remote, rural and regional communities across NSW.
The Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) announced on June 20 that $407,953 in grants would be awarded to 37 local groups across the state.
One of these groups was Lithgow Environment Group Incorporated, who received $20,040 to develop a community-led Indian Myna bird reduction program across Lithgow.
The goal of the program will be to help flora and fauna recover after the floods through control of invasive pest species, and to prevent future impacts.
The Lithgow group's planned program falls under FRRR's 'Prepare & Recover' funding stream of their Strengthening Rural Communities program, which awards grants of up to $25,000 for local preparedness, recovery and resilience-building initiatives.
Jill Karena, Place Portfolio Lead at FRRR, said it is truly inspiring to see the determination and resilience of community groups and local leaders, who continue to front up and strive for a stronger, and sustainable, rural Australia.
"These grants may be relatively small, but they can make a mighty difference to a rural community. That's why the focus of our end of year fundraising campaign is on small grants," Ms Karena said.
"All donations are gratefully received, no matter how small, as this program is needed more than ever."
A full list of grant recipients is available on FRRR's website at: https://frrr.org.au/blog/2023/06/19/grants-of-1-3m-boost-131-projects-in-remote-rural-amp-regional-australia/.
To support grants like this, you can make a tax-deductible donation to FRRR by visiting https://frrr.org.au/giving/. FRRR also acknowledges its donors here: https://frrr.org.au/funding/place/src-small-vital/#donors.
