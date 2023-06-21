Lithgow Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lithgow apprentice recognised as 'one of the best of the best' in state awards

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lithgow local and tradesman Joshua Winter has gone from student to teacher, and has been recognised in the NSW Training Awards for his efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.