Lithgow apprentice recognised as 'one of the best of the best' in state awards

Lithgow local and tradesman Joshua Winter has gone from student to teacher, and has been recognised in the NSW Training Awards for his efforts.
Mr Winter was a finalist for Apprentice of the Year at the recent awards in Bathurst.
Having moved from Melbourne to Lithgow to take up an apprenticeship at Thales, Mr Winter went on to study a Tool Making qualification at TAFE.
Today, he is employed as a tradesman and prides himself on being an apprentice training mentor, looking after apprentices from school-based to third year students.
Off the back of this journey and recognition, Mr Winter spoke highly of not only his own experience, but of apprenticeships in general.
"My advice is to go after what you want, research, take all the steps required to understand all options and then work hard to start your journey," he said.
"Being paid to learn instead of paying to learn is the best."
He also said his time spent teaching the next generation of aspiring apprentices was one of the best parts of the whole experience.
"Apprenticeships are challenging and rewarding. Mentoring and coaching others has been my biggest reward."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Mr Winter was a worthy finalist for Apprentice of the Year.
"Joshua has been recognised as one of the best of the best in the premier award for vocational education and training in NSW," Mr Toole said.
"I congratulate Joshua on his hard work, success and commitment to his job and community.
"It is fantastic to see the next generation excelling at highly skilled jobs right here in our regional backyard."
Mr Winter was also commended by his supervisor, who described him as "an outstanding apprentice throughout his 4 years at Thales".
The NSW Training Awards are conducted annually by Training Services NSW within the NSW Department of Education to recognise outstanding achievement in the vocational education and training sector.
