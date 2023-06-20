Lithgow Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Coles unveils new look and features for its Lithgow store

TW
By Tom Walker
June 20 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lithgow locals will notice some changes when next visiting the shops, as Coles has unveiled their new-look store at Lithgow Valley Plaza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.