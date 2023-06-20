Coles unveils new look and features for its Lithgow store

Lithgow locals will notice some changes when next visiting the shops, as Coles has unveiled their new-look store at Lithgow Valley Plaza.
The "elevated shopping experience" features a larger fresh produce section, a new frozen dessert bar serving mochi and macarons, a fresh look for the in-store bakery, and more.
The new deli offers seafood and RSPCA-approved hot roast chickens, described as "perfect for easy dinners on a cold winter's night".
Coles Lithgow store manager, Brock Bugden, said he is looking forward to bringing a new shopping experience to the Lithgow community.
"We're so excited to be unveiling a new-look store Lithgow to bring more convenience to locals and some incredible features like an improved Click&Collect, we know will save our customers time," he said.
"The whole Lithgow team and I are looking forward to continuing to partner with our local community and give our customers an elevated shopping experience."
The updated store is good news for furry friends too, with a pet treat bar offering a pick-and-mix selection of tasty dog treats.
Coles Lithgow continues to work with food rescue organisation SecondBite to donate unsold, edible food to those in the local area in need.
You can see the new-look Coles Lithgow store at Lithgow Valley Plaza, Lithgow and Bent Streets, Lithgow. Opening hours are 6am-9pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am-8pm Sunday.
