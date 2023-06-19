DEVELOPING goals, plans, and strategies on the road - that was the objective of the Rotary Youth Diver Awareness (RYDA) workshop at Mount Panorama in Bathurst, on Thursday, May 8.
The road safety workshop was attended by approximately 600 Year 11 students from all over the Central West, including Lithgow, Cowra, Blayney and Bathurst.
It was held as a means to ensure that students, who are approaching the age of acquiring their provisional licence, are equipped with all the tools necessary to become safe road users.
There were five sessions help over the course of the day, all focusing on a different element of road safety.
This included a speed and stopping session, a crash investigations presentation and a session led by headspace, regarding how an individuals mindset can affect their driving capabilities.
And the speed stopping session was clearly a hit.
Blayney High School student Chloe Taylor said it was the most influential program of the day, especially considering she has recently become a P plater.
The session saw students attempt to guess the distance a car can travel once the brakes are applied.
This was done at a variety of different speeds.
She said that the demonstration was both fun, and informative, and that she now has the skills to be a safer driver, and make better choices on the road.
Another session that was extremely influential, was the crash investigations workshop, which included a talk from a guest speaker, who was severely injured in a car accident almost 21 years ago.
Just after his 18th birthday, David Paton was involved in a car accident near his Mudgee home.
"I was on my way to school and pulled up at a T intersection," he said.
At the intersection, Mr Paton gave way to a passing vehicle, and pulled out without noticing the car that was travelling behind it.
He collided with a Four-wheel drive, that was adorned with a bull bar, and suffered life threatening injuries.
"I sustained an extremely severe traumatic brain injury, I had a collapsed lung, multiple broken ribs, a lacerated liver, paralysis down my right side and damage to my right eye," he said.
Since then, Mr Patons life has been very difficult, but being able to address students at RYDA is something that brings him a sense of peace.
"I really enjoy it because I can impart some of my wisdom and what I have learnt through experience, and hopefully they don't have to go through what I went through to learn it," he said.
The day was organised by Rotary member and Central West RYDA coordinator by Iain McKean, who said that the most important part of the day was to raise awareness, and to, hopefully, help save lives.
