Lithgow City Orchestra in winter concert at library

June 20 2023 - 9:30am
Lithgow City Orchestra will perform at Lithgow Library on June 24. Picture supplied
Lithgow City Orchestra will perform at Lithgow Library on June 24. Picture supplied

Now that winter is officially here with beautiful frosts and much cooler weather, why not come to the warmth of Lithgow Library to hear Lithgow City Orchestra (LCO) in concert?

