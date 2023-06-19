Lithgow City Orchestra in winter concert at library

Now that winter is officially here with beautiful frosts and much cooler weather, why not come to the warmth of Lithgow Library to hear Lithgow City Orchestra (LCO) in concert?
The orchestra will presents its winter concert on Saturday, June 24.
Jamie Briton, the orchestra's musical director, said members of the public can expect a program full of variety and tuneful music ranging over several centuries from the Baroque period, classical, Romantic to 20th and 21st centuries.
Billinda Auld said about their autumn concert: "George and I had the privilege of attending a concert put on by the Lithgow City Orchestra and it was a most delightful time. The musicians are skilled and obviously practise well as demonstrated in the quality music we enjoyed. What a privilege to be able to attend such a performance in Lithgow on a sunny autumn afternoon. Kudos to the Lithgow City Orchestra."
Enjoy exciting music from the Pirates of the Caribbean Suite, a Ukrainian hymn, music by Grieg, Handel, Johann Strauss, Michel Legrand and more.
The free concert will be held at Lithgow Library at 10am followed by refreshments. Everyone is welcome.
